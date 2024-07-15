Back-to-School Advertisers Can Go for the Gold During Olympics

LG Ad Solutions found that 84% of parents plan to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with their children, which will create a big opportunity for back-to-school advertisers.

In addition to advertising on NBC Sports’ coverage of the games on its broadcast, cable and streaming channels, LG says it can also help marketers reach Olympic-viewing parents.

“Brands can participate in major global events without relying solely on the traditional 30-second spot. Options such as LG Home Screen placements, pause ads, and sponsoring content segments — like a sporting event at the Olympics — provide opportunities for brands to stand out on the largest screen in the home during the peak back-to-school shopping period,” Marlow added.

LG found that 62% of parents said they expect to spend more on school supplies this year than last, when they shelled out an average of $1,080 per child.

Parents said they preferred streaming when co-viewing with their kids, and 70% said they like free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) — a number that’s 12% higher than all adults.

Most parents watch TV daily and spend 59% of the time they spend watching co-viewing with their children.

For marketers, the best ways to make parents pay attention are by featuring discounts, showing QR codes in their commercials or showing their products being used by students.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

LG also said that when it comes to back-to-school shopping, 74% said they like to shop in-store, rather than online. Preferred destinations include Walmart and Target with parents dictating where their families go to buy school essentials.

“Understanding viewer behavior is critical for advertisers when building effective CTV advertising campaigns around back-to-school,“ LG Ad Solutions chief marketing officer Tony Marlow said. “These insights help advertisers understand that some advanced ad techniques can work harder for them, especially when these interactive features drive to things like specific store locations or in-store discounts. Advanced CTV ads have proven to be extremely effective for the season, with 85% of parents saying they have shopped at a specific store after seeing a back-to-school ad.”