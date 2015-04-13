'The Bachelor's Harrison Named Host of 'Millionaire'

The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison is the new host of Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Harrison will join the syndicated game show this fall.

“Chris is an accomplished host and valued member of the Disney/ABC family and now he’ll also be bringing his classic talent and charm to Millionaire,” said Janice Marinelli, president, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, in a statement.

“Chris has hosted 19 seasons of The Bachelor, and with that has developed a very deep connection with the TV audience,” added Lisa Hackner, executive VP, daytime and syndicated programming, ABC Entertainment Group. “He is smart, warm and a formidable host and we are thrilled to have him join Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

Millionaire was hosted by Meredith Vieira for its first 11 years in syndication and then added Cedric the Entertainer in fall 2013 after Vieira stepped down. This fall, Terry Crews came on board but he’s departing “due to his successful and demanding film and primetime TV projects,” according to Disney/ABC. Crews currently stars on Fox’s Brooklyn Nine Nine.

“We thank Terry enormously and are very grateful for the time and energy he put into the show this season,” said Hackner in a statement.

Season to date, Millionaire is averaging a 1.9 in households in the week ending March 23, down 14% from last year, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Harrison will continue to host ABC’s The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise while also appearing on Millionaire. Syndicated game shows tend to shoot their entire seasons during the summer while primetime shows are on hiatus. Harrison has hosted The Bachelor franchise since 2001, and also cohosted The Miss America Pageant for the past four years. He’s also hosted the Emmys Red Carpet Live in 2012, American Music Awards Red Carpet in 2011 and other events.