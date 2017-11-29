Azteca America Acquired by HC2 Holdings Unit

HC2 Network Inc., a unit of HC2 Holdings, has acquired Azteca America.



The company has also signed a definitive agreement to acquire 19 TV stations controlled by Northstar Media that are Azteca affiliates.



Financial terms were not disclosed.



HC2 previously announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in DTV American Corp., which carries Azteca programming in 10 markets, and the broadcast assets of Mako Communications and its affiliates.



The transactions would give HC2 113 stations, including three full power stations. It will also hold 475 construction permits.



“The acquisitions of Azteca America and the Northstar stations will substantially expand and accelerate our investment in broadcasting,” said Philip Falcone, CEO of HC2.



“Throughout 2017, we have strategically acquired broadcast assets across the country. Our vision is to capitalize on the opportunities to bring valuable content to more viewers over-the-air and position the Company for the changing media landscape,” Falcone said. “Our licensing agreement with TV Azteca will enable our larger broadcast network to bring compelling, Spanish-language programming to even more of the large, growing and underserved Spanish-speaking population in the U.S. At the same time, the combination of our network assets will generate opportunities for cost synergies through the rationalization of duplicative operations.”



HC2 said it is taking on Azteca America staff involved in programming, marketing, advertising sales, finance and operation.



The Northstar stations include two full-power stations, eight Class A stations, eight low-power stations and a channel share agreement at KEMO-TV, San Francisco, a full-power station.



“Today’s announcement marks an exciting and transformative milestone in Azteca America’s history,” said Manuel Abud, CEO, Azteca America. “We believe HC2 Network’s long-term investment and resources better position us, on a greater scale, to be an industry leader delivering best-in-class programming, production value and marketing solutions to our audiences and partners alike. Our shared business strategies and industry expertise makes this a perfect alliance to meet the ever-changing demands of the marketplace and further solidify Azteca America as an industry leader in premium Spanish-language content.”



These are the Northstar stations HC2 has agreed to acquire, subject to FCC approval:

KAXW-LD, Mullin, Texas

KAZD (TV), Dallas, Texas

KAZH-LP, McAllen, Texas

KDFQ-LP, Prescott, Arizona

KDFS-CD, Santa Maria, California

KEMO-TV, San Francisco, California*

KHDF-CD, Las Vegas, Nevada

KLDF-CD, Lompoc, California

KNWS-LP, Brownsville, Texas

KPDF-CA, Phoenix, Arizona

KQDF-LP, Albuquerque, New Mexico

KSBO-CD, San Luis Obispo, California

KVDF-CD, San Antonio, Texas

KYAZ (TV), Houston, Texas

KYDF-LP, Corpus Christi, Texas

WQAW-LP, Lake Shore, Maryland

WTNO-LP, New Orleans, Louisiana

WUVM-LP, Atlanta, Georgia

WXAX-CD, Tampa, Florida