AXS TV To Cover Season 2 Matches from Major League Pickleball

Pickleball is coming to AXS TV. The network, part of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, said it signed an agreement with Major League Pickleball that will let it cover all three of the league’s live Season 2 tournaments, starting Sept. 22.

As part of the agreement AXS TV will become the official music sponsor on site at the MLP 2023 events.

“Pickleball is growing at a tremendous pace and AXS TV is pleased to not only air the events on our channel, but be on site promoting music,” said Anthony Cicione, President of Entertainment for Anthem.

Networks, including ESPN and CBS Sports Network, have also jumped on the pickleball trend.

Major League Pickleball is a team-based professional league featuring top competitors from around the world.

The league’s title sponsor is Margaritaville, the lifestyle brand inspired by the late musician Jimmy Buffett.

AXS TV’s pickleball season starts with MLP Atlanta, which runs September 22 through September 24. It continues with MLP Los Angeles, November 3 through November 5 and concludes with MLP SoCal December 8 through December 10.