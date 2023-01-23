Association of Pickleball Professionals Sets TV Deals with CBS Sports, ESPN

The Association of Pickleball Professionals said it signed broadcast rights deals with CBS Sports and ESPN, bringing the fast-growing sport to more viewing.

Under the agreement, 12 hours of live matches and highlight programs will appear on the CBS Sports Network, while eight hours of event recaps will appear on ESPN2.

More than 200 hours of coverage of 20023 APP Tour events will be livestreams on ESPN Plus and APP TV.

Also Read: Tennis Legends To Play in Pickleball Tourney on ESPN

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are delighted to welcome CBS Sports and ESPN to the APP and are excited to be working with two of the most significant names in sports media to bring the sport of pickleball to fans across the country,” commented Tom Webb, APP Chief Marketing Officer. “Over 36.5 million Americans played pickleball in 2022 and this media package enables those fans to tune in to our world-class tournaments, and introduces the sport and its best players to millions more. The APP exists to expand the sport of pickleball domestically and internationally and this media exposure is an important step in that mission.”

The APP’s fourth season, the 2023 APP Tour, kicked off January 15 in Punta Gorda, Florida, with a sold-out event and over 720 professional and amateur pickleball players from across the USA and around the world. ■