AXS TV Gets 'Nashville' Cable Rights

Mark Cuban-founded AXS TV has signed a deal with Disney-ABC Television Group for off-network cable rights to the first three seasons of ABC's drama series Nashville, with initial episodes joining the AXS primetime lineup this fall. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AXS TV has previously acquired off-network rights to series such as Larry The Cable Guy and Gene Simmons Family Jewels, but this is the first pact for a drama series currently airing on network television and is on par with AXS TV's high-profile airing of The X Factor U.K. episodes one day after they air in the United Kingdom, the network indicated.

Nashville, an ensemble drama revolving around the music industry, stars Connie Britton and is slated to return for a fourth season on ABC on Sept. 23. Christina Aguilera, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Wyclef Jean, Robin Roberts, Katie Couric and Conan O’Brien have all made guest appearances since the show debuted in 2012. Produced by Lionsgate Television, ABC Studios and Opry Entertainment, the show is executive produced by Dee Johnson, Callie Khouri and Steve Buchanan.

