AXS TV Adds Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Series April 4

AXS TV said it will be running a new series from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship starting April 4 at 11 p.m.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will continue to appear in that time slot until April 18, which it will move to 10 p.m.

With 13 hour-long episodes, the series will debut with a review of top matches from BKFC 38 and feature fighters including Dat Nguyen, Daniel Straus, Bostwick and Isaac Doolittle

“We’re very excited to partner with AXS TV on this unique opportunity for our promotion,” David Feldman, founder and president of BKFC, said. “AXS TV has a long history of broadcasting true cutting-edge content. They share our vision and we expect this new series to elevate our promotion and brand as we continue our rapid ascent in the sports landscape.”

Founded in 2018, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship became the first promotion to hold a legal, sanctioned and regulated bare-knuckle event in the U.S. since 1889.

Only fighters with an established track record in boxing, MMA, kickboxing or Muay Thai are allowed to step into the Bare Knuckle’s Squared Circle, and judges and referees must have extensive professional combat sports experience, as well. Additionally, BKFC prohibits competitors from wrapping their hands within an inch of the knuckle, making the promotion the purest form of bare knuckle boxing in the combat sports arena, BKFC said.