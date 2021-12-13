‘Axios on HBO’ Comes to an End
By Michael Malone published
Four seasons for topical docuseries
Docuseries Axios will not see season five on HBO. Season four had its finale December 12. The series amassed 57 episodes.
Axios is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, Axios and DCTV. The executive producers are Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz. Perri Peltz and Matthew O’Neill direct and produce the show.
The season four finale had Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, incoming CTO of Meta; House Majority Whip Representative James Clyburn; Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson; and Cherokee Nation figures Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Kim Teehee.
Perri Peltz shared on Twitter, “After 57 episodes, #AxiosOnHBO has come to an end. Lucky me to work alongside news visionaries @mikeallen & @JimVandeHei & the incredible @DCTVny & @axios teams. @MattODocs thank you - your wisdom, talent & wit made every episode an adventure. It’s been a great ride!”
The Axios brand was launched in early 2017. Its primary belief goes, “The world needed smarter, more efficient coverage of the topics shaping the fast-changing world.”
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.