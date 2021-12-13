‘Axios on HBO’ Comes to an End

Docuseries Axios will not see season five on HBO. Season four had its finale December 12. The series amassed 57 episodes.

Axios is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, Axios and DCTV. The executive producers are Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz. Perri Peltz and Matthew O’Neill direct and produce the show.

The season four finale had Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, incoming CTO of Meta; House Majority Whip Representative James Clyburn; Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson; and Cherokee Nation figures Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Kim Teehee.

Perri Peltz shared on Twitter, “After 57 episodes, #AxiosOnHBO has come to an end. Lucky me to work alongside news visionaries @mikeallen & @JimVandeHei & the incredible @DCTVny & @axios teams. @MattODocs thank you - your wisdom, talent & wit made every episode an adventure. It’s been a great ride!”

The Axios brand was launched in early 2017. Its primary belief goes, “The world needed smarter, more efficient coverage of the topics shaping the fast-changing world.”