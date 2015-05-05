Australian Crime Reporter Doran to Host 'Crime Watch Daily'

Australian crime reporter Matt Doran will host Warner Bros.’ new strip, Crime Watch Daily, said creator and executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey on Tuesday.

“We literally scoured the globe to find our host and we struck gold in, of all places, Australia,” said Gregorisch-Dempsey in a statement. “Matt may be a new face to American viewers, but Down Under, he’s a huge name in news. I like to say Matt is what you’d get if you crossed David Muir with John Walsh. He lives and breathes crime, and we can’t wait for Matt to bring his decades of headline-making reporting to Crime Watch Daily.”

Joining Doran as reporters are Michelle Sigona, Andrea Isom and Jason Mattera. Doran started his career as a police and crime reporter at Melbourne’s Herald Sun, and then moved over to Network Ten. There he worked as a host and on the national crime show, Wanted.

“Crime Watch Daily is the show I've long hoped for - it's gritty and gripping but unlike anything viewers might expect in the crime TV space,” said Doran in a statement. “What appealed most was the integrity of the show's creators. My work on a similar program in Australia was among the most rewarding of my career - our stories helped police catch dozens of dangerous criminals wanted for offenses including sexual assault, drug trafficking and murder.”

Sigona is a producer and reporter who has worked for America’s Most Wanted, CBS News’ 48 Hours and Investigation Discovery’s Deadline Crime, specializing in missing persons cases. Isom spent 10 years covering crime for Fox’s WJBK Detroit, hosting her own series On the Edge. Mattera has contributed to multiple media organizations including The Washington Post’s website. He's written several books, including the New York Times-bestseller Crapitalism: Liberals Who Make Millions Swiping Your Tax Dollars, and is a frequent guest on Fox News. He currently publishes news and entertainment site the Daily Surge.

Crime Watch Daily debuts next fall in national syndication. Gregorisch-Dempsey, Jeremy Spiegel and Scott Eldridge are executive producers. Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm, Telepictures Productions, is producing and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is distributing.