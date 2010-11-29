Audiences Still Love 'The Nanny'

Fran Drescher, formerly best-known as The Nanny, returned to television on Black Friday to surprisingly

strong ratings.

Debmar-Mercury's The Fran

Drescher Show opened its test-run on six Fox-owned stations with a 0.8

rating/2 share in six metered markets. That's down just 11% from the show's

average lead-in of 0.9/2, and even with its year-ago time periods.

Premiering on the day after Thanksgiving is not common

practice, but apparently plenty of people were home sampling daytime

television. The talk show is airing in a three-week test run that will end on

Friday, Dec. 17.



Fran Drescher is executive

produced by Drescher, Scott Sternberg and Peter Marc Jacobson, Drescher's

ex-husband and with whom she created, wrote and produced The Nanny.

Debmar-Mercury is distributing and producing along with the Fox Television

Station group, which is an equal production partner for the purposes of this

test, although that will change should the show move into national syndication.