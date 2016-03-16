AT&T, Univision Extend U-Verse Carriage

AT&T and Univision agreed late Tuesday to extend U-Verse's access to Univision TV stations and network for another 24 hours (until 1 a.m. March 17 as they companies continue to try to reach agreement on a new contract.

The other Univision networks will continue to be unavailable to U-Verse customers.

Univision networks and stations went off U-Verse March 4, but the TV stations and network were restored for the Univision Democratic debate Thursday, March 10, then have continued to remain on U-Verse via a series of extensions.

The most recent extension was to have expired at 1 a.m. March 16.