AT&T Names Stankey to Run Media Company After Time Warner Acquisition

As it prepares to complete its acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T announced a series of executive appointments.



John Stankey, who had been CEO of AT&T’s Entertainment Group, as expected will become CEO of AT&T’s media company once the merger is complete.



Stankey will report to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson and work with Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes on what AT&T called a “smooth leadership transition.”



John Donovan was named CEO of AT&T Communications, which includes AT&T’s Business Solutions, Entertainment Group and Technology and Operations Groups. Donovan had been chief strategy officer and group president of AT&T Technology and Operations.



Lori Lee was named head of AT&T International in addition to her responsibilities as global marketing officer. Lee was previously lead of AT&T’s Time Warner Merger Integration Planning Team.



Donovan and Lee will also report to Stephenson.



"We look forward to completing the deal and delivering for customers the many benefits of this merger," said Stephenson.



AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner is under review by the Justice Department and competition authorities in certain other countries.