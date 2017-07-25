AT&T Loses 199,000 Video Subs in Q2

AT&T added 152,000 DirecTV Now subscribers in Q2, but that was not nearly enough to offset losses from DirecTV’s satellite TV business or AT&T’s managed IPTV service, U-verse TV.

AT&T said it lost 351,000 “traditional” video subs in Q2 due to “seasonality and elevated competition,” shedding 156,000 DirecTV satellite subs and 195,000 IPTV customers in the period.

With Q2 subs factored in, DirecTV Now had about 500,000 subs at the end of Q2.

AT&T ended the quarter with 25.2 million video subs. About 85% of its “traditional” video base (DirecTV and U-verse TV) is now on AT&T’s satellite platform.

DirecTV Now’s 152,000 additions in Q2 2017 well surpassed a lackluster 72,000 adds in Q1 2017 but could not match the 267,000 DirecTV Now customers it added in Q4 2016 (DirecTV Now launched last November).

