ATI Renews 'Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World'

Associated Television International announced Wednesday

the renewal of its educational and informational series Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World in over 87% of the country.

The half-hour syndicated series has just been cleared in

Washington, D.C. and Denver, joining markets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago,

Dallas and Houston.

Elizabeth Stanton's

Great Big World follows Stanton and her famous friends as they visit

locations around the world to explore its culture and history, while giving back

to the local communities.

The second season will continue on Fox O&O's and on

station groups including Sinclair, Cox, Meredith, Tribune and CW+.