ATI Renews 'Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World'
Associated Television International announced Wednesday
the renewal of its educational and informational series Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World in over 87% of the country.
The half-hour syndicated series has just been cleared in
Washington, D.C. and Denver, joining markets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago,
Dallas and Houston.
Elizabeth Stanton's
Great Big World follows Stanton and her famous friends as they visit
locations around the world to explore its culture and history, while giving back
to the local communities.
The second season will continue on Fox O&O's and on
station groups including Sinclair, Cox, Meredith, Tribune and CW+.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.