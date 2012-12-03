ATI Produces Hollywood Parade for National Broadcast, Syndication
Associated Television International is once again producing The
2012 Hollywood Christmas Parade Benefiting Marine Toys for Tots. The
special, which was shot on Sunday, Nov. 25, will air on Tribune's KTLA on
Friday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m., as well as in national broadcast syndication in
nearly 90% of the country, on the Hallmark Channel and the Hallmark Movie
Channel, and internationally on the American Forces Network.
Two years ago when the parade aired on KTLA, it won its
Friday night time-slot. ATI is talking to broadcast networks about airing the
holiday special in 2013.
An estimated one million people attended this year's parade
in Hollywood on Nov. 25. Criminal Minds' Joe Mantegna served as the
parade's Grand Marshal and Erik Estrada and Laura McKenzie were the broadcast
hosts.
The parade featured 200 film, television and stage stars,
including Maria Canals-Barrera, Lou Ferrigno, Thomas Gibson, Lou Gossett, Jr.,
Jerry Mathers, Natasha Henstridge, Susan Sullivan, George Takei and Uggie the
Dog, along with cast members from TV shows such as Baby Daddy;Big
Time Rush;General Hospital;Glee;Judge Alex; Murder,
She Wrote;The Bold and the Beautiful;The First Family;The
Neighbors; and The Young and The Restless.
Performers included Cirque du Soleil, Jabbawockeez, magician
Joel Ward and singers Drake Bell, Human Nature, Kimberley Locke, The McClain
Sisters, The Pentatonix, Devon Werkheiser and Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo. Dean
Cain served as host of the music portion of the special.
Other parade participants included 21 award-winning bands,
including 14 from the state of California and seven from out of state; eight
equestrian units; six floats; 14 balloons and 52 specialty
characters/novelties.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.