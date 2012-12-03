ATI Produces Hollywood Parade for National Broadcast, Syndication

Associated Television International is once again producing The

2012 Hollywood Christmas Parade Benefiting Marine Toys for Tots. The

special, which was shot on Sunday, Nov. 25, will air on Tribune's KTLA on

Friday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m., as well as in national broadcast syndication in

nearly 90% of the country, on the Hallmark Channel and the Hallmark Movie

Channel, and internationally on the American Forces Network.





Two years ago when the parade aired on KTLA, it won its

Friday night time-slot. ATI is talking to broadcast networks about airing the

holiday special in 2013.





An estimated one million people attended this year's parade

in Hollywood on Nov. 25. Criminal Minds' Joe Mantegna served as the

parade's Grand Marshal and Erik Estrada and Laura McKenzie were the broadcast

hosts.





The parade featured 200 film, television and stage stars,

including Maria Canals-Barrera, Lou Ferrigno, Thomas Gibson, Lou Gossett, Jr.,

Jerry Mathers, Natasha Henstridge, Susan Sullivan, George Takei and Uggie the

Dog, along with cast members from TV shows such as Baby Daddy;Big

Time Rush;General Hospital;Glee;Judge Alex; Murder,

She Wrote;The Bold and the Beautiful;The First Family;The

Neighbors; and The Young and The Restless.





Performers included Cirque du Soleil, Jabbawockeez, magician

Joel Ward and singers Drake Bell, Human Nature, Kimberley Locke, The McClain

Sisters, The Pentatonix, Devon Werkheiser and Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo. Dean

Cain served as host of the music portion of the special.





Other parade participants included 21 award-winning bands,

including 14 from the state of California and seven from out of state; eight

equestrian units; six floats; 14 balloons and 52 specialty

characters/novelties.