ATI Clears 'Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World' in Over 85% of Country

Associated Television

International announced Wednesday that it has cleared its new half-hour

educational and informational series Elizabeth

Stanton's Great Big World in over 85% of the country.

The syndicated series will premiere

during the week of Sept. 12 in markets including New York, Los Angeles,

Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco. It will follow Stanton, along with her friends, traveling the world to learn about the culture and give back to the local

communities.

Fox O&Os and station

groups Sinclair, Cox, Meredith, Tribune and CW+ have signed on. The show is

produced and distributed by Associated Television International.