ATI Clears 'Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World' in Over 85% of Country
Associated Television
International announced Wednesday that it has cleared its new half-hour
educational and informational series Elizabeth
Stanton's Great Big World in over 85% of the country.
The syndicated series will premiere
during the week of Sept. 12 in markets including New York, Los Angeles,
Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco. It will follow Stanton, along with her friends, traveling the world to learn about the culture and give back to the local
communities.
Fox O&Os and station
groups Sinclair, Cox, Meredith, Tribune and CW+ have signed on. The show is
produced and distributed by Associated Television International.
