ATD's 'The Big Big Show' to Premiere This Fall

American Television Distribution has sold syndicated talent competition The Big Big Show in 75% of the country, including on CBS’ WLNY New York, Ellis’ KDOC Los Angeles, and Weigel’s WCIU Chicago.

The one-hour weekly show is cleared on more than 20 Sinclair-owned stations, as well as on Tribune, Weigel and Media General stations. The show also will air in The CW’s 100-plus markets.

The Big Big Show — sold on a barter-only basis with a 7/7 local-national advertising split — premieres this September with 24 original episodes that will air with repeats throughout the 2015-16 television season.

“The Big Big Show is a talent show with a unique spin and fresh approach,” said Tommy Habeeb, host and executive producer of the series, in a statement. “It is an amalgam of many shows, but what makes it stand out are the immediate cash rewards and wacky consequences delivered by our judges.”

Filmed in front of a live audience, the new talent competition series is executive produced by reality television veteran Habeeb along with Andrew Dice Clay and show creator Jim Campbell. Clay, Tara Reid and Tom Green will serve as judges. Production begins this summer in Dallas.