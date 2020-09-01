AT&T Exploring Sale of Xandr Digital Ad Unit: Report

AT&T is exploring selling of its Xandr digital ad operations, according to a published report.

Weighed down by debt AT&T has been looking for assets to sell. There have been reports that it has been in talks to divest its DirecTV unit, its regional sports networks and Crunchyroll anime service in addition to Xandr.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which reported the Xandr discussions, AT&T has pivoted from wanting to be a major player in the ad market to subscription services, most prominently its HBO Max streaming operation.

AT&T spent $1.6 billion for ad tech company AppNexus in 2018 to beef up its ad unit, which was later renamed Xandr in honor of company founder Alexander Graham Bell.

Earlier this year Xandr’s head, Brian Lesser left the company and Xandr became a part of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit.