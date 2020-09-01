Ex-Xandr Head Lesser Named InfoSum’s Executive Chairman
Data company raises $15.1M
Data company InfoSum said that Brian Lesser, who resigned as CEO of AT&T’s Xandr advanced advertising unit, will be InfoSum’s new executive chairman.
Lesser, who had been an executive at GroupM previously, joined InfoSum’s board in April.
Lesser will work to establish InfoSum globally and in North America.
InfoSum also said that it completed a Series A funding round, raising $15.M
The investment was lead by Upfront Ventures and IA Ventures and supported by strategic partners Ascential, Akamai, Experian, ITV and Xandr,
