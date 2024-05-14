Assembling Disney’s Upfront: It Takes More than Magic (Video)

A lot goes into making The Walt Disney Co.’s upfront presentation.

Transforming a section of the Jacob Javits Center into a space where nearly 4,000 attendees will experience Disney’s storytelling Tuesday afternoon takes more than magic.

More than 150 people worked in pre-production and there were 450 people involved in the actual production which will use the theme “Connections” to illustrate how Disney Advertising brings together audiences and brands with Disney’s portfolio of media, entertainment and sports.

Material and production elements were shipped in from seven states.

The custom-built presentation space features 350feet of linear LED tile, which is designed to immerse the audience in the sight, sound and motion of Disney’s content. There will be four “cosmic hero” screens, each one 34 feet wide by 24 feet tall.

LED lighting technology called Vanish overlay content in front of programmed lighting on screen to create a more interactive viewing experience. Disney says the effect recalls theatrical lighting.

All of the equipment and technology ensures that attendees will feel and hear the content throughout the space.

The reception following the presentation will feature a 22-piece string orchestra from Elan Artists that will play modern renditions tunes from Disney classics.

A dynamic 100 foot long, 10 foot high LED wall with 3D elements will highlight Disney stories. There will also be several interactive and immersive brand activations that will enable buyers and sponsors to take pictures at the College Game Day desk, at the ABC News weather person booth or with giant Mickey Mouse ears.

There will be a DJ, Pauli Lovejoy at the pre-show and party. Photographier Brian Bowen Smith will be snapping away in a custom-built portrait studio.

Assisting Disney in putting together the production were NMR Events, a stage engineering and product company; Pinerock a guest experience and after-show planner[ MC2, which handled fabricating the physical materials; Done & Dusted, a consultant for run of show and production and The Speak Company, which led script writing and media training.

And of course there will be a bevy of stars from upcoming Disney movie, television and streaming productions on stage.

Disney did not say how much all of this costs.