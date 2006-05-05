Askin Exits Tribune

Dick Askin announced his resignation Friday as president and CEO of Tribune Entertainment, effective May 17. Tribune Broadcasting President and CEO John Reardon will oversee Tribune Entertainment following Askin’s departure.

Askin oversaw all development, production and distribution for more than 15 series, specials and movie packages. He was involved in South Park, the DreamWorks SKG film library and American Idol Rewind, which is slated for the fall.

"It's really been in the works for a while now," Askin says. "Now it makes sense because all our projects are launched, we got John O'Hurley as the new host for Family Feud, and American Idol Rewind sales are at 95%. It's a good time."

A Tribune spokesperson says Askin’s position is expected to be filled and in the meantime, the organization will go forward with the department reporting to Reardon.

"Dick has expressed his desire to venture into new areas and assume increased responsibilities," says Dennis FitzSimons, Tribune’s chairman and CEO. "I respect his position, and I wish him the very best in the years ahead."

Askin says he wants to take some time off and then go back to work in several months in a position that will offer him some more responsibilities. "You always want to do more, and I had just taken it as far as I could in this position," he says.

Prior to Tribune, Askin was president of Samuel Goldwyn Television, and also previously held executive roles with Fries Entertainment, WNBC New York and KNBC Los Angeles.

He is also the chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and serves as a trustee of the American Film Institute, is on the Board of the Hollywood Radio and Television Society and is a trustee of the Entertainment Industry Council.