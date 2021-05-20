Ashton Kutcher Series ‘Going From Broke’ Season Two on Crackle May 20

Going From Broke, an unscripted series about millennials dealing with crushing financial situations, starts season two on Crackle May 20. Ashton Kutcher executive produces the series, which comes from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“People are graduating from college with mounds of student and other debt and a shrinking pool of employment opportunities at their disposal,” said Chicken Soup. “What makes matters worse is they lack the basic financial literacy to get themselves out of trouble.”

Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, hosts the show and financial expert Tonya Rapley advises the young people.

In the season premiere of Going From Broke, Isabel is the first in her family to graduate from a four-year college, but her $200,000 of student loans is a serious burden.

Kutcher created Punk’d and starred in That ‘70s Show and Two and a Half Men. His films include Dude, Where’s My Car? and The Butterfly Effect.