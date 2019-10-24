Ashton Kutcher Series on Student Debt Does One Million Views on Crackle

Going From Broke, a docuseries on Crackle about student debt, received more than one million views in the five days after it launched. Ashton Kutcher is executive producer of the series, which premiered Oct. 17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Matador Content produced the series.

Crackle defines a view as when a viewer has started to watch an episode.

“We’re delighted with this unprecedented viewer response to this new and timely unscripted series,” said Philippe Guelton, president, Crackle Plus. "The series is incredibly relevant and relatable and has clearly resonated with our millennial consumers. Going From Broke kicks off a rich slate of new original series and exclusive movies at Crackle as we look to serve our audience with series that are unique, entertaining and inspiring.”

In the series, Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig and financial expert Danetha Doe meet with young people in Los Angeles who are struggling with student debt.

“It’s clear, based on the incredible engagement with the show, that there is a strong need for content and support around personal finance,” said Rosensweig. “I am proud to be a part of Going From Broke and, more importantly, a part of bringing solutions to hard-working young people who are trying to improve their lives and financial situations.”

Going From Broke is executive produced by Kutcher, William J. Rouhana Jr. and Michael Winter for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. For Matador Content, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Joel Relampagos and Jerry Carita executive produce.

Michael Winter, senior VP of programming at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, said Kutcher is “intrinsically involved” in all aspects of the series. “He literally hand-wrote the treatment for the show and what it should look like,” said Winter.