Ashley Gorman Joins 'FABLife' as Director

Just off of a one-season stint at The View, Ashley Gorman is moving over to Disney-ABC’s new nationally syndicated talk show, FABLife, starring Tyra Banks. Patricia Childress has come on as a producer, said Lisa Hackner, executive VP of daytime and syndicated programming at ABC Entertainment.

The panel talker — which besides Banks, also features Chrissy Teigen, Joe Zee, Lauren Makk and Leah Ashley — debuts in national syndication on Monday, Sept. 14.

Childress will serve as supervising producer, joining the previously announced team of executive producer Shane Farley, co-executive producer Rebecca Mayer and senior supervising producers Karl Newton and George Davilas. Banks and Mark Schulman also will executive produce, while Rebecca Mayer is co-executive producer.

Gorman, a native of England, joins the show after spending a season on ABC’s The View. He’s also directed such programs in the U.S. and U.K. as Hell’s Kitchen, The Biggest Loser, ThisMorning and Sunday Brunch. Childress has produced such programs as VH1’s Behind the Music and Oxygen’s As She Sees It, which she also directed and narrated. Childress has previously worked with both Hackner and Banks, having been a key member of the team that launched Warner Bros.’ The Tyra Banks Show in 2005.