Artificial Intelligence Is the Theme for ‘Big Brother’ Season 26

Artificial intelligence is the theme for the upcoming season of Big Brother on CBS. Season 26 begins Wednesday, July 17, with a two-night premiere.

“‘BB AI’ is taking over the House and the theme will deliver the most unpredictable season for Houseguests,” CBS teases.

The show also streams live on Paramount Plus.

“From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, Big Brother loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. “This summer’s ‘BB AI’ theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of Big Brother.”

Big Brother said bedrooms were “created” using the following “BB AI” prompts: HOH Room: “Create a refreshing retreat for the Head of Household;” Front Bedroom: “Create a futuristic bedroom for the year 2500, fit for five Houseguestsl;” Side Bedroom: “Create a fantasy fairy garden;” and Back Bedroom: “Create a sci-fi rocky planet setting.”

When the prompt was given to create the Have-Not Room, the producers said, “‘BB AI’ crashed and left only a wireframe skeleton bedroom.“

The cast for season 26 has not yet been announced.

Julie Chen Moonves hosts Big Brother.