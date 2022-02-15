‘Arthur’ Marathon on PBS Kids February 16-21

PBS Kids hosts an Arthur marathon to mark the children’s program’s 25th anniversary. Starting February 16 at 9 a.m. ET, PBS Kids and the PBS Kids YouTube Channel will feature more than 250 episodes and movie specials. The event ends February 21 at 5 p.m. ET.

Four new episodes air on PBS stations and stream on PBS Kids February 21, concluding the show’s 25th and final television season. In the new episodes, Arthur and his friends solve a mystery, see a silent movie, find out what it’s like to be a reporter, learn how to help a grieving friend, go on a family vacation, and get a hint of their futures from a mysterious fortune-telling game.

The series is based on the book franchise by Marc Brown, with an aardvark in the lead role. PBS calls Arthur the longest-running kids animated series on television.

“For more than 25 years, Arthur and his friends have kept viewers learning and growing through their true-to-life experiences,” said Sara DeWitt, senior VP and general manager, PBS Kids. “We can’t wait to debut these episodes and introduce new Arthur content that will give fans more ways to engage with their favorite aardvark.”

New Arthur content will come out this year in the form of a podcast, video shorts and digital games.

“It’s been a privilege to work with an extraordinary and talented team to bring Arthur to public television audiences for more than two decades, “said Carol Greenwald, senior executive producer, GBH Kids. “We’re excited about Arthur’s next chapter–sharing the stories and experiences of Arthur and his Elwood City community to the media platforms where the next generation of kids and families will connect with them for years to come.”

Brown’s Arthur Adventure book series has sold more than 65 million copies in the U.S.

“It’s amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS KIDS that would last 25 years,” said Brown. “Now more than ever the last line of my first book Arthur’s Nose rings true–‘There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.’” ■