'Arsenio Hall Show' to Tape at Sunset Bronson Studios

The Arsenio Hall Show will film on Stage 19 of the

Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood.

The studio has been home to such series as

Golden Girls, Married With Children and Days of Our Lives,

as well as the first "talkie," The Jazz Singer, in 1927.

"Sunset Bronson Studios is Hollywood, and there's no

better place for The Arsenio Hall Show to call home. I can't wait to get

started and become a part of the history of this famous location," said

host and executive producer Arsenio Hall.

The Arsenio Hall Show will premiere on Sept. 9.