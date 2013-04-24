'Arsenio Hall Show' to Tape at Sunset Bronson Studios
The Arsenio Hall Show will film on Stage 19 of the
Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood.
The studio has been home to such series as
Golden Girls, Married With Children and Days of Our Lives,
as well as the first "talkie," The Jazz Singer, in 1927.
"Sunset Bronson Studios is Hollywood, and there's no
better place for The Arsenio Hall Show to call home. I can't wait to get
started and become a part of the history of this famous location," said
host and executive producer Arsenio Hall.
The Arsenio Hall Show will premiere on Sept. 9.
