'Arsenio Hall Show' Renewed for Second Season

The Arsenio Hall Show will return for a second season.

CBS Television Distribution announced Wednesday that it is renewing the late-night talk show. The move was not unexpected. Sources told B&C in December that a second season for Arsenio looked likely.

Hall informed his audience of the renewal with help from former rival Jay Leno. In his first public appearance since leaving The Tonight Show, Leno interrupted Hall’s monologue Wednesday night to deliver the news.

“We are thrilled that Arsenio will be returning for a second season,” Joe DiSalvo, president of sales at CBS Television Distribution, said. “We knew Arsenio had a built-in fan base, but he’s also reaching a new generation. This season, Arsenio has been the youngest late-night talk show on broadcast television and has given our station partners a real alternative for their late-night lineups.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mhUsouQTag[/embed]