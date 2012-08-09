Arsenio Hall Show Cleared in Over 85% of the Country

Arsenio Hall's new

late-night talk show has been sold in more than 85% of the country, Joe

DiSalvo, president of sales at CBS Television Distribution announced Thursday.

CBS Television

Distribution has sold the show in all of the top 50 markets, adding stations

from Sinclair Broadcasting, LIN Television Stations, Belo Corp., Cox

Enterprises, Media General, Post-Newsweek Stations, Newport Television, Raycom

Media and the Grant Group in addition to Tribune Broadcasting and CBS

Television and Local TV stations that initially picked up the show.

"From the day we announced our deal with Arsenio Hall, the

response from stations has been overwhelming," DiSalvo said. "Most have given

the show prime real estate as the lead out from their local late newscasts.

They recognize the potential to have the next breakout hit in late night."

The Arsenio Hall show will debut in fall 2013. Tribune has

partnered in the production of the show, providing the anchor station group

with its 17 stations, including the top three markets.