Arsenio Hall Show Cleared in Over 85% of the Country
Arsenio Hall's new
late-night talk show has been sold in more than 85% of the country, Joe
DiSalvo, president of sales at CBS Television Distribution announced Thursday.
CBS Television
Distribution has sold the show in all of the top 50 markets, adding stations
from Sinclair Broadcasting, LIN Television Stations, Belo Corp., Cox
Enterprises, Media General, Post-Newsweek Stations, Newport Television, Raycom
Media and the Grant Group in addition to Tribune Broadcasting and CBS
Television and Local TV stations that initially picked up the show.
"From the day we announced our deal with Arsenio Hall, the
response from stations has been overwhelming," DiSalvo said. "Most have given
the show prime real estate as the lead out from their local late newscasts.
They recognize the potential to have the next breakout hit in late night."
The Arsenio Hall show will debut in fall 2013. Tribune has
partnered in the production of the show, providing the anchor station group
with its 17 stations, including the top three markets.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.