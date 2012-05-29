Arsenio Hall Looking to Return to Late-Night

CBS Television Distribution and Tribune Broadcasting are partnering to develop and distribute a late-night talk show with Arsenio Hall, according to several sources. The show is being developed for a 2013 debut in syndication.

Neither CBS nor Tribune would comment.

As of yet, there's no deal in place, although sources say they expect an official announcement next month.

Hall, 56, was named the winner of the fifth edition of NBC's Celebrity Apprentice on May 20. He hosted a hit late-night talk show from 1989 to 1994 that CBS, then Paramount, distributed to TV stations.