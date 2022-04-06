Arnold Diaz, Longtime New York Investigative Reporter, Retires

Arnold Diaz (Image credit: WPIX New York)

Arnold Diaz, investigative reporter at WPIX New York, has retired. Diaz has been on TV for 50 years. His investigative franchise on WPIX is called “What a Shame!” and “regularly exposes wrongdoing and incompetence by private industry and government agencies, and often leads to actions by law enforcement officials, as well as the enactment of legislation.”

On PIX11.com, Diaz said “What a Shame!” “gave voice to victims.”

Diaz announced his retirement on air March 29.

“Congratulations to the legendary Arnold Diaz on fifty years of incredible service to New Yorkers as a fixture on our televisions, delivering hard-hitting journalism that got results for so many,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Twitter. “Enjoy a well-deserved retirement!”

Nexstar owns WPIX.

Born in Brooklyn, Diaz worked as a reporter for WNYW New York from 2006 to 2014, where his segments were called “Shame on You.”

He had two stints at WCBS New York, which he rejoined in 2003 as an investigative/consumer reporter. Before that, Diaz was on ABC News program 20/20 from 1995 to 2003. ■