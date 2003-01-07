Diaz returns to WCBS

Veteran network consumer reporter Arnold Diaz, who has spent the past few

years at ABC News, will return to WCBS-TV New York, where he'd worked for 22

years prior to joining ABC.

WCBS-TV news director Dianne Doctor said the veteran reporter will revive the

"Shame on You" feature that exposed government and business corruption and

incompetence.

Diaz began work Monday amid many new faces -- including doctor and general

manager Lew Leone, who were both with NBC's station group when Diaz was last at

WCBS-TV -- and a few old ones. His last WCBS news director was Jerry Nachman, who is now

with CNBC.

Diza said he hopes to begin airing consumer stories next month "on at least

a weekly basis. We're talking about a regular slot, so it can be appointment

TV."

Diaz, who was released from the end of his contract with ABC, said, "At a

network magazine, there is no newsroom. You're in your office -- you could be in

any corporation. I like the newsroom environment. I like people running in the

halls yelling that they've got the lead story."