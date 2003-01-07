Diaz returns to WCBS
Veteran network consumer reporter Arnold Diaz, who has spent the past few
years at ABC News, will return to WCBS-TV New York, where he'd worked for 22
years prior to joining ABC.
WCBS-TV news director Dianne Doctor said the veteran reporter will revive the
"Shame on You" feature that exposed government and business corruption and
incompetence.
Diaz began work Monday amid many new faces -- including doctor and general
manager Lew Leone, who were both with NBC's station group when Diaz was last at
WCBS-TV -- and a few old ones. His last WCBS news director was Jerry Nachman, who is now
with CNBC.
Diza said he hopes to begin airing consumer stories next month "on at least
a weekly basis. We're talking about a regular slot, so it can be appointment
TV."
Diaz, who was released from the end of his contract with ABC, said, "At a
network magazine, there is no newsroom. You're in your office -- you could be in
any corporation. I like the newsroom environment. I like people running in the
halls yelling that they've got the lead story."
