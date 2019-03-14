Apple Greenlights Korean Family Drama ‘Pachinko’

Apple has greenlit another series, Pachinko, an epic drama following four generations of a Korean immigrant family whose story will be told in three languages, Korean, Japanese and English.

The series is being produced by Media Res and is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee.

Soo Hugh, who created the series, will be writing and executive producing Pachinko. She most recently executive produced and was co-showrunnner of The Terror. She also worked on The Killing and The Whispers.

Media Res acquired the rights to the novel and its founder, Michel Ellenberg will serve as executive producer alongside Min Jin Lee. Dani Gorin of Media Res will co-executive produce.

Apple is expected to announce details of its long-awaited television service on March 25.