Apollo Cox Stations Make Deal and Return to FiOS

The Cox Media stations acquired by Apollo Global Management have reached a retransmission consent deal with Verizon’s FiOS, ending a blackout.

The two sides failed to reach an agreement as the old pact expired on Dec. 31.

The deal restores the signals of Fox affiliates in Boston/Providence, Pittsburgh and Syracuse, as well as a bunch of digital networks and Pittsburgh Cable News. Viewers will be able to watch Sunday's NFL playoff game on Fox.

“We’ve been able to reach an agreement with the owners of WXPI, WFXT, and WSYT and will be able to restore their programming to our Fios TV customers shortly,” a FiOS spokesman said. “We appreciate the patience of our customers and value their business.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. Verizon had claimed that Cox Media had been seeing fee increase of more than 70%.

The Cox Media stations spread the news on their websites.

“We’re back on,” exclaimed WPXI.com. “We look forward to continuing to bring you the best local news, weather and your favorite NBC shows.

Several broadcasters and distributors faced retransmission deadlines at end of the year. Most settled before or at the deadline, with Cox Media and Verizon enduring what turned out to be a short blackout and AT&T failing to reach a deal with Hearst. The Hearst stations remain off DirecTV and AT&T TV Now.