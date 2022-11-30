‘Antiques Roadshow’ Back on Location For Season 27
A special viola, JFK’s briefcase and an Apple-II computer mock-up get appraised
Season 27 of Antiques Roadshow is on PBS January 2. The new season was filmed on location in Nashville, Boise, Sante Fe and Woodside, California, among other locales. There are 25 episodes.
The season kicks off with “Filoli, Hour 1,” featuring a viola purchased by the guest’s grandfather from renowned maker Ansaldo Poggi in the 1960s. The instrument is valued at $200,000-$330,000.
“After two years of pandemic filming, being back on location with our full Roadshow appraisal events was a dream come true,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko. “The energy and excitement on set was palpable, and the stories and treasures captured for this new season wowed us all. When the episodes premiere, I know our fans will be wowed, too!”
Also featured this season is a mock-up for an Apple-II computer, from 1976 and rescued from the trash, which appears in the season premiere. And what PBS calls a piece of NASA history, autographed by astronaut Alan Shepherd, is produced by the daughter of a technical writer who worked on the Mercury program; while a silk-velvet Fortuny jacket, passed down through the women in the guest’s family by her great-grandmother, turns up as well.
In addition, President John F. Kennedy’s old briefcase, given to the guest’s uncle by JFK after a shoeshine, is examined in Shelburne, Vermont.
The season offers three themed specials. ■
