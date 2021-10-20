Anthem Networks ’Stache Up With Support for Movember

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said its networks will be sporting mustaches during November in support of Movember, the charity dedicated to men’s health.

The networks, AXS TV, HDNet Movies, GameTV, Fight Network and Game Plus, will feature special Movember content and public=service announcements.

One hirsute highlight will be a series of Monday movies featuring mustachioed leading men. The films include Burt Reynolds in Malone, Tom Selleck in Quigley Down Under and Sam Elliot in Fatal Beauty on AXS TV; Kevin Kline and John Cleeese in A Fish Called Wanda, and Charles Bronson in The Mechanic on HDNet Movies; as well as Matthew McConaughey in Dazed and Confused and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction on GameTV.

“The Movember initiative has long served as a vital resource raising funds and awareness for every facet of men’s health,” said Len Asper, president and CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

“Anthem is proud to be back again this year and further grow our partnership, broadcasting a diverse blend of fun and informative Movember-themed programming across all of our networks,” Asper said. “In recent times, especially, we have seen firsthand how important it to is to maintain both physical and mental health, and we hope that this month-long event will encourage and inspire our viewers to join us and take part in this global movement that has shed invaluable light on the most serious issues impacting men today.”

During Movember, Anthem’s networks will air a series of Movember PSAs exploring different themes such as encouraging men to “Spot the Signs” and reach out to friends in need, empowering men to open up about their feelings and become “A Man of More Words.”

The spots feature personal anecdotes from entertainers and influencers such as Jonathan Bennett, Logan Henderson, Matthew Santoro and Scott Sire.

“We’re thrilled to once again have the support of AXS TV, HDnet Movies and GameTV. The movie line up will showcase some fun and iconic mustachioed films but also helps raise awareness about the serious issues around men’s health," said Mark Hedstrom, Movember’s U.S. executive director. “There’s still a lot of work to be done when it comes to men’s health, but we’re grateful to have partners committed to helping men around the globe live healthier lives.”

Movember is also being supported by a number of major corporations and brands, including Philips Norelco, Pringles, Olly, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health and Top Golf.

“Philips Norelco wants men to not only look their best, but also to feel their best both mentally and physically,” said Brett Bardsley, Philips Norelco marketing director. “The brand’s commitment to men goes beyond grooming. Our mission to improve the lives of men through purpose-oriented product development and meaningful innovation aligns perfectly with Movember’s mission to change the face of men’s health and empower men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.”

This will be the second year snack brand Pringles is supporting Movember.

“We’re proud that Pringles is partnering with Movember to support their critical work in the U.S. We can all play a role in advocating for mental wellness, particularly given the toll the last 18 months has taken on everyone,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles.

“We plan to use Mr. P and his iconic mustache to raise awareness and funds for Movember, while engaging our employees and partners in real conversations about mental health, and how we can all reach out and support our family, friends and neighbors,” Maguire said.