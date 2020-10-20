AXS TV, Movember Team to Offer Action-Themed Movie Blocks To Promote Men's Health

AXS TV and HDNET Movies will offer weekly programming blocks featuring action-themed movies in November as part of a campaign to raise awareness around men's health issues.

The campaign, in partnership with men's health advocacy group Movember, will feature a 10-film block of movies on HDNet Movies each Monday next month beginning Nov. 2 including such films as Breakheart Pass, Death Wish and Driven, said the network.

Each Friday in November, AXS TV will offer a block of films including The Shadow Riders, Gator and Brewster's Millions, said the network. In addition, AXS TV will offer each Saturday of the month music programming including Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man, Carlos Santana Live At The 1982 US Festival and Rock Legends: ZZ Top.

Each block will feature Movember-created public service announcements exploring issues surrounding men's health.

“Movember is a vital resource bringing awareness to the major issues impacting men’s health,” said Frank Tanki, General Manager of AXS TV and HDNET Movies in a statement. “AXS TV and HDNET Movies are proud to partner with them for this special event, helping to raise funds and awareness for an important cause while providing much-needed entertainment celebrating some of cinema’s most famous facial hair. We hope our viewers will join us in supporting Movember as they fight to improve the health and lives of men across the world.”