Anthem Marks Movember with Hirsute Hit Content

Anthem Sports & Entertainment TV channels will again be sporting mustaches to support Movember, the initiative supporting men's wellness.

Famously 'stached actors, including Sam Elliott, Charles Bronson, Richard Pryor, Burt Reynolds, Kevin Kline and John Cleese, will be showcased in Movember Monday films on Anthem's HDNet Movies.

Titles featured include Easy Rider, Fuzz, Breakheart Pass, Fatal Beauty, The Mechanic, Messenger of Death, Moving, Malone, Stroker Ace and A Fish Called Wanda.

Mustachioed musicians call the tune on AXS TV's Movember Saturday Stack on November 12.

The block begins at 12 p.m. ET with a star-studded breakdown of The Very VERY Best of the 70s Mustache Men, and also includes Rock Legends, portraits of Queen, ZZ Top, and Santana; insightful features exploring the lives and legacies of The Allman Brothers, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince; and hit-heavy sets by Alan Jackson and Toby Keith.

Over the course of the month both networks will air Movember-themed displays and interstitial content. Public service announcements will encourage male viewers to "Spot the Signs" and help friends in need become A Man of More Words. They will also air Suicide Notes segments, featuring true stories from men who came back from the edge.

Since 2003, Movember (opens in new tab) has advocated for men's physical and mental health, raising funds and awareness while investing in finding cures for prostate cancer, testicular cancer and other conditions. ■