Antenna TV Adds 'Leave It to Beaver,' 'Dragnet,' 'Adam 12'

Antenna TV announced Thursday that classic series Leave It to Beaver, Dragnet and Adam 12 will

be joining its lineup as the network cleared in 53% of the U.S.

The Tribune Broadcasting multicast broadcast network has

also added McHale's Navy, Bachelor Father, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Jack

Benny, S.W.A.T. and It Takes a Thief, starting Oct. 1.

The new affiliates to join Antenna TV are Adell Broadcasting's

WADL-TV in Detroit and Cox Broadcasting's WRDQ-TV in Orlando, along with Media

General's WNCN-TV (Raleigh-Durham), WJTV-TV (Jackson, Miss.) and WBTW-TV

(Myrtle Beach), and Sarkes Tarzian KTVN-TV (Reno).