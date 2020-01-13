Antenna Companies Combine to Cash in on Cord Cutting

Antennas Direct said it acquired Mohu to become the largest antenna company in the U.S. at a time when more consumers are cutting the cable TV cord.

The combined company will offer both Antennas Direct’s ClearStream outdoor antennas and Mohu’s indoor antennas. Together the companies said they will also be able to invest in antenna technology.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Mohu was launched with one central goal: to spread awareness of the choice that antennas give consumers and make cord cutting accessible to all,” said Mark Buff, founder and CEO of Mohu. “Antennas Direct will enhance the Mohu brand with the innovation, leadership and expertise that they are known for. We are excited that loyal Mohu users will continue to have support and access to our legacy products and now have access to even more products for their cord-cutting lifestyle.”