Annie Mae Joins WTTG Washington as Traffic Reporter
Viewers know her as in-arena host for the Washington Capitals
Annie Mae has joined WTTG Washington as traffic reporter on Fox 5 News Morning and Good Day DC, in the 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. block.
Mae is the in-arena host for the NHL’s Washington Capitals and a social contributor for Bleacher Report’s hockey brand, Open Ice. She will continue in the Capitals host role.
“Fox 5 has a new superstar!” said VP and news director Paul McGonagle said. “Annie revs up Washington Capitals fans at every home game and now she will bring that unparalleled energy to Fox 5 viewers each morning on the DMV's No. 1 morning show.”
DMV is short for D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Fox Television Stations owns WTTG.
Mae was previously social correspondent on the NHL's YouTube show, Third P3riod Live, and a broadcast associate for the Columbus Blue Jackets. A graduate of Penn State, Mae holds a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism and political science.
"It is an absolute dream come true to become part of the amazing Fox 5 team covering the area where I grew up,” Mae said. “I cannot wait to spend mornings helping my new friends navigate the DMV."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.