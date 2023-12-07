Annie Mae Joins WTTG Washington as Traffic Reporter

Annie Mae has joined WTTG Washington as traffic reporter on Fox 5 News Morning and Good Day DC, in the 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. block.

Mae is the in-arena host for the NHL’s Washington Capitals and a social contributor for Bleacher Report’s hockey brand, Open Ice. She will continue in the Capitals host role.

“Fox 5 has a new superstar!” said VP and news director Paul McGonagle said. “Annie revs up Washington Capitals fans at every home game and now she will bring that unparalleled energy to Fox 5 viewers each morning on the DMV's No. 1 morning show.”

DMV is short for D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Fox Television Stations owns WTTG.

Mae was previously social correspondent on the NHL's YouTube show, Third P3riod Live, and a broadcast associate for the Columbus Blue Jackets. A graduate of Penn State, Mae holds a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism and political science.

"It is an absolute dream come true to become part of the amazing Fox 5 team covering the area where I grew up,” Mae said. “I cannot wait to spend mornings helping my new friends navigate the DMV."