‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’ Gets Second Season at AMC

AMC has signed on for a second season of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, the network announced at the AMC Networks Summit in New York September 28. The series premieres Sunday, October 2.

A reimagining of Rice’s gothic novel, the series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) in an “epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality,” according to AMC, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

“Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion,” said AMC. “But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.”

Rolin Jones is creator and showrunner, and executive produces with Mark Johnson, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. Alan Taylor is an exec producer too, and directs the first two episodes.

Rice died late last year. Interview With the Vampire was published in 1976. In 2020, AMC Networks worked out a deal to acquire the rights to Rice’s literary works, The Vampire Chronicles Series and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches Series, which encompasses 18 titles, including Interview With The Vampire. ■