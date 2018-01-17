Ann Curry ‘Not Surprised’ by Lauer Misconduct Allegations at ‘Today’

Ann Curry was on CBS This Morning Wednesday, talking about her new PBS series We’ll Meet Again, and answering questions about harassment issues at Today, which she departed in 2012.

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC’s Today in November following allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Lauer and Curry were co-anchors on the morning show in 2011 and 2012.

“I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations,” said Curry, who left NBC News in 2015. “I can say that I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed.”

Curry said people speaking out against workplace harassment is “overdue.”

“We clearly are waking up to a reality and injustice that has been occurring for some time,” she noted. “And I think it will continue to occur until the glass ceiling is broken.”



CBS This Morning had its own personnel change due to sexual misconduct allegations, as co-host Charlie Rose was dismissed in November.

Curry said her ouster from Today after 15 years on the show “hurt like hell.”



“It wasn’t a fun moment,” she added. “I’ve learned a great deal about myself, and at this point, I’ve let it go.”

We’ll Meet Again, which looks at people whose lives were disrupted a result of a global news event such as World War II or September 11, debuts on PBS Jan. 23. Curry is host and executive producer.