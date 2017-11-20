Ann Curry to Host PBS ‘Moving’ News Series ‘We’ll Meet Again’

Ann Curry hosts the PBS series We’ll Meet Again, which shows the human beings behind the news, and debuts Tuesday, Jan. 23. Blink Films and AnnCurry Inc. produce the series, with Curry herself an executive producer.

“Exploring some of history’s most dramatic events through the personal stories of those who experienced them, the series brings together people whose lives intersected at pivotal moments,” according to PBS. “We’ll Meet Again reveals these moving personal stories of hope, courage and love: from a Vietnam War baby desperate to find the American father she last saw 40 years ago to the military chaplain who helped a stranger through the trauma of 9/11, from a Japanese-American girl interned in 1942 who never forgot the classmate who helped her during her darkest hours to civil rights workers whose lives were forever changed by the deep relationships they formed in the 1960s South.”

“We’ll Meet Again is where history meets the drama of real life,” said Beth Hoppe, chief programming executive and general manager, general audience programming, PBS. “Major events are brought to life in a completely personal way through these memorable stories of those torn apart and thrown together. And how wonderful to have the opportunity to be present at these extraordinary reunions.”

The series premiere, titled Children of WWII, looks at a Japanese-American woman sent to an internment camp as a child, and a classmate who stood by her after the U.S. entered World War II following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Curry was an anchor on Today before her departure in 2012.

“This series helps people separated by conflict, war and humanitarian disasters find each other again and reveals untold stories of courage, survival, friendship and even love,” said Curry. “This is human history—not from the point of view of kings or politicians or generals—but of everyday people on the front lines of massive events they have no way to control. Their stories tell us something about what we are made of.”

(Image by David Shankbone - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Link)