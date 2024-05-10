Animated Show ‘Housebroken’ Will Not Return on Fox
Clea DuVall, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte voice animals with issues
Animated comedy Housebroken will not see season three on Fox. The network said it was pleased with the show’s creative, but viewer response wasn’t strong enough to bring it back.
Housebroken is about pets and stray animals in a neighborhood, working out issues inside and outside their therapy group.
Gabrielle Allen, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall created the show.
DuVall, Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Will Forte and Tony Hale are in the voice cast.
Season two averaged 1.0 million viewers and a 0.1 L7 rating among adults 18-49, Fox said.
Housebroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment. Allan, Crittenden and DuVall executive produce with Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.
The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.
Fox shares its new schedule and shows at its upfront presentation in New York Monday, May 13.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.