Animated Show ‘Housebroken’ Will Not Return on Fox

Animated comedy Housebroken will not see season three on Fox. The network said it was pleased with the show’s creative, but viewer response wasn’t strong enough to bring it back.

Housebroken is about pets and stray animals in a neighborhood, working out issues inside and outside their therapy group.

Gabrielle Allen, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall created the show.

DuVall, Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Will Forte and Tony Hale are in the voice cast.

Season two averaged 1.0 million viewers and a 0.1 L7 rating among adults 18-49, Fox said.

Housebroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment. Allan, Crittenden and DuVall executive produce with Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

Fox shares its new schedule and shows at its upfront presentation in New York Monday, May 13.