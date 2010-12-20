'Anderson' Ups Clearances to More Than 65% of Country

Warner Bros.' Anderson, starring Anderson Cooper, is now cleared in more than 65% of the country to launch next fall, the company said Monday.

The syndicator has added another 39 stations to its roster, bringing the total thus far to 79 stations. New clearances include KTVU San Francisco, WXIA Atlanta, WDIV Detroit, PPHO Phoenix, WFTS Tampa, KTVD/KUSA Denver, WOIO Cleveland, KDNL St. Louis, WPXI Pittsburg, WCMH Columbus, WHTM Harrisburg, WVTM Birmingham and WWMT Grand Rapids.

In all, stations from groups representing the Allbritton, Capital, Citadel, Cordillera, Cox, Fisher, Fox, Freedom, Gannett, Hearst, Hubbard, LIN, Local TV, Media General, Meredith, Midwest TV, Morgan Murphy New Vision, Newport, Northwest, Raycom, Sarkes Tarzian, Schurz, Scripps, Sinclair, Smith Media, Titan and Tribune station groups have bought the new daily series.