'Anderson Live!' Will End Run After This Season

Warner Bros.' Anderson Live!, which was retooled this fall to try to keep it on the air, will end its run after this season, Warner Bros. executives told stations starting on Friday and executive producer Terence Noonan told the staff this morning.

The show, which stars CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, will remain in production through March and stay on the air through its second season.

"I am very proud of the work that our terrific staff has put into launching and sustaining our show for two seasons," said Cooper in a statement. "I am also grateful to Telepictures for giving me the opportunity, and indebted to viewers, who have responded so positively. I look forward to doing more great shows this season, and though I'm sorry we won't be continuing, I have truly enjoyed it."

"We are extremely proud of Anderson and the show that he and the entire production team have produced," said a Warner Bros.' spokesman also in a statement. "While we made significant changes to the format, set and produced it live in its second season, the series will not be coming back for a third season in a marketplace that has become increasingly difficult to break through. We will continue to deliver top-quality shows throughout next summer."

Next season, Warner Bros. will roll out Bethenny, starring Real Housewife and Skinnygirl Bethenny Frankel, to stations across the country, with the Fox-owned stations serving as the launch group.