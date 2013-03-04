'Anderson Live' EP Noonan, MSNBC's Schaefer Spielberg Named EPs of Warner Bros.' 'Bethenny'

Terence Noonan, executive producer of Warner Bros.' Anderson

Live, and Meghan Schaefer Spielberg, one of the founding producers of

MSNBC, have been named executive producer of Warner Bros.' upcoming Bethenny,

starring Real Housewife and

Skinnygirl Bethenny Frankel.





"We knew that we needed to bring in very talented and

diverse producers for the launch of Bethenny into the daytime landscape

this fall. Terence's in-depth daytime talk show experience combined with

Meghan's vast experience in news and launching shows make a very strong

management team," said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, president of Warner Bros.'

first-run production arm, Telepictures, in a statement. "They both

understand what women respond to in daytime and are on the pulse of what women

are talking about. Their individual proven track records in telling stories in

honest and relatable ways will complement Bethenny's natural ability as a talk

show host."





"I am very excited to work with Terence and Meghan.

They have passion and knowledge about who and I am and what my vision is for

this show. Terence's high energy, drive, and passionate personality combined

with Meghan's experience dealing with real, honest, emotional and significant

news issues will create a show that has incredible range," said Frankel.

"I cannot wait to join forces with these two talents and capture a real

conversation that is lacking in daytime television right now."





The new one-hour strip will launch this fall, with the Fox

Television Stations as a launch group in the country's biggest markets.





The executive producers of Warner Bros.' Ellen --

Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner, who produced Bethenny's

test-run on several Fox-owned stations last summer -- will serve as consulting

executive producers of the show.





"During my career, I have been fortunate to work with

some of the most talented daytime talk show hosts, including Anderson Cooper,

Dr. Oz and Rosie O'Donnell. I am really excited to now work with Bethenny,

whose real and unfiltered style will certainly be a breakout hit next

season," said Noonan.





"My 17 years at MSNBC have given me the opportunity to

work with some amazing talent and produce incredible stories and events. I am

very excited to bring that news experience and story-telling ability to Bethenny

and cross over into the daytime landscape," said Schaefer Spielberg.





Besides executive producing Anderson Live, Noonan

also is the creator and executive producer of TLC's DC Cupcakes and A

Slice of Brooklyn, based on the famous pizza tour. Prior to executive

producing Anderson Live, Noonan was supervising producer at Sony

Pictures Television's The Dr. Oz Show. He also served as a co-executive

producer on Twentieth's The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, as well

as senior producer on SPT's Life and Style. Noonan was a producer on

Warner Bros.' The Rosie O'Donnell Show and on CBS Television

Distribution's The Montel Williams Show. Noonan, who also is the author

of Starring You!, graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.A.

in liberal arts.





Schaefer Spielberg most recently served as the senior

executive producer of MSNBC's daytime programming, helping to manage the

day-to-day production of the cable network and overseeing the daytime booking

department. Prior to this position, she was an original member of the team that

launched MSNBC in 1996. She then went on to become the executive producer of Ashleigh

Banfield On Location, where she received a National Headliner Award for her

work.





In addition, Schaefer Spielberg was the executive producer

for Countdown with Keith Olbermann and The Abrams Report.

Schaefer Spielberg graduated from Catholic University and the Columbia Graduate

School of Journalism.





Originating from the CBS Broadcast Center in New

York City, Bethenny is produced by Telepictures and A Very Good

Production, Ellen DeGeneres 'production company.