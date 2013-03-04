'Anderson Live' EP Noonan, MSNBC's Schaefer Spielberg Named EPs of Warner Bros.' 'Bethenny'
Terence Noonan, executive producer of Warner Bros.' Anderson
Live, and Meghan Schaefer Spielberg, one of the founding producers of
MSNBC, have been named executive producer of Warner Bros.' upcoming Bethenny,
starring Real Housewife and
Skinnygirl Bethenny Frankel.
"We knew that we needed to bring in very talented and
diverse producers for the launch of Bethenny into the daytime landscape
this fall. Terence's in-depth daytime talk show experience combined with
Meghan's vast experience in news and launching shows make a very strong
management team," said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, president of Warner Bros.'
first-run production arm, Telepictures, in a statement. "They both
understand what women respond to in daytime and are on the pulse of what women
are talking about. Their individual proven track records in telling stories in
honest and relatable ways will complement Bethenny's natural ability as a talk
show host."
"I am very excited to work with Terence and Meghan.
They have passion and knowledge about who and I am and what my vision is for
this show. Terence's high energy, drive, and passionate personality combined
with Meghan's experience dealing with real, honest, emotional and significant
news issues will create a show that has incredible range," said Frankel.
"I cannot wait to join forces with these two talents and capture a real
conversation that is lacking in daytime television right now."
The new one-hour strip will launch this fall, with the Fox
Television Stations as a launch group in the country's biggest markets.
The executive producers of Warner Bros.' Ellen --
Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner, who produced Bethenny's
test-run on several Fox-owned stations last summer -- will serve as consulting
executive producers of the show.
"During my career, I have been fortunate to work with
some of the most talented daytime talk show hosts, including Anderson Cooper,
Dr. Oz and Rosie O'Donnell. I am really excited to now work with Bethenny,
whose real and unfiltered style will certainly be a breakout hit next
season," said Noonan.
"My 17 years at MSNBC have given me the opportunity to
work with some amazing talent and produce incredible stories and events. I am
very excited to bring that news experience and story-telling ability to Bethenny
and cross over into the daytime landscape," said Schaefer Spielberg.
Besides executive producing Anderson Live, Noonan
also is the creator and executive producer of TLC's DC Cupcakes and A
Slice of Brooklyn, based on the famous pizza tour. Prior to executive
producing Anderson Live, Noonan was supervising producer at Sony
Pictures Television's The Dr. Oz Show. He also served as a co-executive
producer on Twentieth's The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, as well
as senior producer on SPT's Life and Style. Noonan was a producer on
Warner Bros.' The Rosie O'Donnell Show and on CBS Television
Distribution's The Montel Williams Show. Noonan, who also is the author
of Starring You!, graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.A.
in liberal arts.
Schaefer Spielberg most recently served as the senior
executive producer of MSNBC's daytime programming, helping to manage the
day-to-day production of the cable network and overseeing the daytime booking
department. Prior to this position, she was an original member of the team that
launched MSNBC in 1996. She then went on to become the executive producer of Ashleigh
Banfield On Location, where she received a National Headliner Award for her
work.
In addition, Schaefer Spielberg was the executive producer
for Countdown with Keith Olbermann and The Abrams Report.
Schaefer Spielberg graduated from Catholic University and the Columbia Graduate
School of Journalism.
Originating from the CBS Broadcast Center in New
York City, Bethenny is produced by Telepictures and A Very Good
Production, Ellen DeGeneres 'production company.
