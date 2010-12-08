'Anderson Cooper' Adds 21 Markets to Clearance List

With four top markets cleared, Warner Bros. has had no

trouble selling Anderson Cooper's new talk show in markets across the country.

In the past week, the syndicator has added 21 additional

markets to the show's line up, bringing the total thus far to 25, including New

York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Tribune's WPIX will air the show in New York, while Fox acquired it in the other three top markets.

Hearst acquired Anderson Cooper in 11 markets, while stations

from the Gannett, LIN, Newport, Sinclair, Local TV, Hubbard, Fisher, Midwest TV

and Smith groups all also acquired the series.

On Midwest's KFMB San Diego and Fisher's KBAK

Bakersfield, Anderson Cooper will replace CBS Television Distribution's Oprah, which

ends its storied run this September. Warner Bros. is marketing Anderson Cooper

as a possible Oprah replacement, emphasizing the journalist's ability to tell

stories and talk to real people.

Anderson Cooper will be based in New York City and

produced by Telepictures Productions in association with StrongChild

Productions. Cooper will serve as an executive producer. Cooper will remain with CNN, hosting his nightly news program, Anderson Cooper 360.