'Anderson Cooper' Adds 21 Markets to Clearance List
With four top markets cleared, Warner Bros. has had no
trouble selling Anderson Cooper's new talk show in markets across the country.
In the past week, the syndicator has added 21 additional
markets to the show's line up, bringing the total thus far to 25, including New
York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Tribune's WPIX will air the show in New York, while Fox acquired it in the other three top markets.
Hearst acquired Anderson Cooper in 11 markets, while stations
from the Gannett, LIN, Newport, Sinclair, Local TV, Hubbard, Fisher, Midwest TV
and Smith groups all also acquired the series.
On Midwest's KFMB San Diego and Fisher's KBAK
Bakersfield, Anderson Cooper will replace CBS Television Distribution's Oprah, which
ends its storied run this September. Warner Bros. is marketing Anderson Cooper
as a possible Oprah replacement, emphasizing the journalist's ability to tell
stories and talk to real people.
Anderson Cooper will be based in New York City and
produced by Telepictures Productions in association with StrongChild
Productions. Cooper will serve as an executive producer. Cooper will remain with CNN, hosting his nightly news program, Anderson Cooper 360.
