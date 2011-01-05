'Anderson' Clearances Top 80%

Warner Bros. has cleared its new talk show, Anderson, in 25 more markets, bringing the show's total clearances to more than 82% of the country, the company said Wednesday (Jan. 6).

"We are thrilled that stations have so enthusiastically embraced our vision for Anderson's future in daytime television," said Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution in a statement. "In my career, I cannot remember a clearance process this accelerated."

New clearances include: KYW Philadelphia, WFAA Dallas, WXIA Atlanta, KPHO Phoenix, KING Seattle, WFTS Tampa, WCCO Minneapolis, KUSA/KTVD Denver, WFOR/WBFS Miami, WOIO Cleveland, KDNL St. Louis, KGW Portland, Ore., WCCB Charlotte, KVVU Las Vegas, WATE Knoxville, WKYT Lexington, WHEC Rochester, NY, WRSP Champaign-Ubrana, Ill., and WSBT South Bend, among others.

Broadcast groups represented include Allbritton, Bahakel, Belo, Capital, CBS, Citadel, Cordillera, Cox, Draper, Fisher, Fox, Freedom, Gannett, GOCOM, Gray, Hearst, Hubbard, LIN, Local TV, London, Media General, Meredith, Midwest TV, Morgan Murphy, National, News Press & Gazzette, New Vision, Newport, Northwest, Post-Newsweek, Raycom, Sarkes Tarzian, Schurz, Scripps, Sinclair, Smith Media, Titan, Tribune and Young.

Anderson will replace CBS Television Distribution's Oprah, which ends its run after this season, in Knoxville and Lexington, as well as in Washington, D.C., San Diego and Bakersfield, as previously reported.

Anderson, hosted by Anderson Cooper, will be based in New York City and produced by Telepictures Productions in association with StrongChild Productions. Cooper, who also anchors his eponymous primetime series on CNN, will serve as an executive producer.